Luxury 'Candy Store For Grownups' Files For Ch. 11

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 11:10 PM EDT) -- Luxury candy retailer Sugarfina, whose investors include the likes of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. CEO David Solomon and rock star Bono, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware on Friday, citing retail sector struggles and uncertainty with international partnerships. Sugarfina sells such products as Champagne Bears, Peach Bellini gummies and Cold Brew Bears at its 44 "candy store for grownups" locations, which include 11 shops within Nordstrom's department stores, according to the company. Sugarfina's so-called "candy boutiques" are in several U.S. states, including California, Texas and New York, as well as in Canada. According to its petition, Sugarfina has assets and...

