In-Depth This Week: A Report On Trump And The Courts

Law360 (September 8, 2019, 8:49 PM EDT) -- It’s no secret that President Donald Trump is in the midst of an ambitious campaign to reshape the federal judiciary, confirming more judges to the federal circuit courts than any of his five immediate predecessors at this point in their presidencies. Indeed, just last week, as the Senate prepared to return from its August recess, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., vowed to leave no federal court vacancy unfilled by the end of the president’s first term. McConnell’s goal is a tall order. But the elimination of roadblocks such as the Senate filibuster rule and the blue slip policy for confirmations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS