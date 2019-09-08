Trump Says Court Can't Butt In On Tax Return Row With Dems

Law360 (September 8, 2019, 10:02 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump has asked a D.C. federal court to toss out a lawsuit by Democratic lawmakers seeking his tax return information, saying Congress cannot appeal to the courts to resolve an inter-branch “political” question. The U.S. Constitution’s separation of powers doctrine prohibits the judiciary from resolving disputes between the legislative and executive branches of government, Trump said Friday in asking the court to dismiss the Democrats' suit. The lawmakers want the court to enforce a request by the House Ways and Means Committee for six years’ worth of the president’s personal and business tax returns. “There is no constitutional or...

