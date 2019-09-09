Two More Money Launderers Jailed In £34 Million Tax Case

Law360, London (September 9, 2019, 1:57 PM BST) -- Two more men have been jailed for their role in cheating the government out of more than £34 million ($42 million) by illegally collecting tax refunds for alcohol sales and funneling some of the proceeds through multiple bank accounts. The men were part of a gang that used a complex system to set up and then close 19 companies to distribute and sell on their smuggled alcohol. In the process they created a false trail of paperwork and duped U.K. taxpayers out of millions by committing “missing trader fraud,” HM Revenue & Customs said Friday. The gang made £87 million that...

