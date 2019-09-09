Tysers Makes Push In Wholesale Insurance Market

Law360, London (September 9, 2019, 12:28 PM BST) -- American wholesale insurance broker Tysers has agreed to buy a London-based counterpart in a bid to become a leader of the wholesale market. Tysers, the trading name of Integro Insurance Brokers, will buy Risk Transfer Group, the parent company of specialist wholesale broker RFIB Group Ltd., if the deal wins approval from regulators. The companies did not disclose the prices involved in the deal. RFIB Group is a Lloyd’s broker based in London offering all classes of insurance and reinsurance. Tysers and RFIB Group are wholesale brokers, companies that connect retail brokers with insurers. Their two portfolios will combine to offer...

