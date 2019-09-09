Housing Boss Cops To Kickbacks As Bribery Trial Opens

Law360, London (September 9, 2019, 6:58 PM BST) -- A former director at a housing company pled guilty Monday to bribery on the opening day of his trial over charges that he and a junior colleague received kickbacks from subcontractors seeking to win government housing construction work in London. Ex-Lakehouse Contractors Ltd. Divisional Director Lee Wiley, 46, pled guilty minutes before the trial opened at Southwark Crown Court to one count of bribery over accusations that he and former contract manager Andrew Langston, 40, accepted about £820,000 (£1 million) in bribes between May 2012 and January 2014 from subcontractors bidding for government work to improve fire alarms and emergency lighting...

