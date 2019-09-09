Wachtell, Barack Ferrazzano Lead $473M Bank Merger

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 12:57 PM EDT) -- Midwestern community banks First Defiance Financial Corp. and United Community Financial Corp. said Monday they will merge their businesses in a $473 million deal steered by Wachtell Lipton and Barack Ferrazzano. The Ohio-headquartered financial institutions will merge in a stock-for-stock transaction that will see First Defiance shareholders own roughly 52.5% of the combined company and United Community shareholders own about 47.5%, the announcement said. The deal is expected to enhance each bank’s scale and product offerings. The combined company will have strengths in commercial banking, residential lending, retail, insurance and wealth management and will focus on markets in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS