2 Perspectives On Navigating The Litigation Funding Process

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 1:44 PM EDT) -- The London commercial disputes market continues to boom. While it continues to face stiff competition from other jurisdictions, London's position as a preeminent global disputes hub has made it a magnet for third-party litigation funders. The advantages of litigation funding are well known. It allows meritorious claims to be brought where not otherwise possible due to lack of available resources to spend on legal costs. For those parties who can afford to pay their own legal costs, it offers an option to reduce (or even eliminate) the financial risks of pursuing cases, and alleviates pressures on balance sheets. Sir Rupert Jackson...

