McDermott Pilots $200M Pest Control Grab For ServiceMaster

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 12:10 PM EDT) -- ServiceMaster, which provides pest control, furniture repair and other services, said Monday that it has agreed to pay $200 million for Swedish pest control company Nomor Holding AB, in a deal steered by McDermott Will & Emery and three European law firms. The agreement sees Memphis, Tennessee-based ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. picking up Nomor from Nordic private equity firm Norvestor, according to a statement. Nomor, which has operations in Sweden and Norway, boasts roughly 30,000 customers and says it is the fourth largest pest control company in Europe. McDermott Will & Emery LLP advised ServiceMaster, alongside Swedish law firm Mannheimer Swartling...

