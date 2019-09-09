IRS Proposes Axing Safe Harbor For Built-In Gains, Losses

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 12:30 PM EDT) -- The Internal Revenue Service on Monday proposed new rules that would eliminate a safe harbor for calculating a company’s built-in gains and losses when a corporation undergoes an ownership change. The Treasury Department and IRS said they selected an alternative approach because it would streamline the calculation of built-in gains and losses for taxpayers. (AP) The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act exacerbated problems with one of the safe harbor methods provided in 2003 guidance known as the 338 approach for calculating a loss corporation’s recognized built-in gains and losses under Internal Revenue Code Section 382(h), the agency said in the proposed...

