Law Firm Staffers Say They're Undervalued And Overworked

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 6:37 PM EDT) -- A majority of law firm staff members are not only stressed out in their roles, but they also feel undervalued by attorneys, according to a new report by a legal marketing consulting firm in Canada. Between the spring and summer months this year, fSquared Marketing surveyed 200 legal marketers and business professionals — identified as managers, directors, administrators and human resources employees — at firms of varying sizes primarily in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada. While an overwhelming majority of respondents said their roles are significant at their firms, 74% said they think lawyers don't understand their positions or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS