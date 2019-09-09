Ex-Consol Exec Drops 2nd Expert To Avoid Paying For 1st

Law360, Pittsburgh (September 9, 2019, 6:21 PM EDT) -- The former president of Consol Energy’s coal spinoff will withdraw a second expert’s calculations of her lost wages after a Pittsburgh federal court said Monday it was inclined to make her pay for the first round of expert reports and discovery if the second had rendered it moot. U.S. District Judge Marilyn Horan said that if Katharine A. Fredriksen wanted to introduce a new expert report on damages stemming from her allegedly improper firing, which Consol would have to rebut and conduct new depositions for, then the court was leaning toward making Fredriksen cover at least some of the costs of...

