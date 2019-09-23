15 Minutes With Chobani's General Counsel

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 2:04 PM EDT) -- When the topic of corporate responsibility came up at a recent general counsel dinner, Chobani's Kathy Leo said it was easy for her to say, "Having a social conscience makes good business sense." Kathy Leo Currently: Chief legal officer and general counsel, Chobani Previously: Chief legal officer, people officer and general counsel, Gilt Groupe Law school: Albany Law School Leo, the yogurt company's chief legal officer and general counsel, said she plays a critical role in its corporate responsibility, which includes supporting veterans. Chobani recently developed a special flavor of yogurt called Hero Batch and donated $500,000 to nonprofit Operation Homefront to assist military...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS