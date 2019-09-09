PTAB Panel Including Iancu OKs Review Of Tile Patent

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has agreed to institute inter partes review of a Russo Trading Co. Inc. patent related to tile installation, with a panel decision that included U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Andrei Iancu. In a 32-page decision filed Friday, the PTAB found that Donnelly Distribution LLC showed that two disputed claims in Russo Trading's U.S. Patent No. 9,279,259 were likely invalid as obvious over the combined teachings of earlier patent publications. Specifically, the board found that an ordinarily skilled person would have known to combine each of the prior art references offered by Donnelly, all of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS