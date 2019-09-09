Sunoco Emissions Must Be Regulated In Toto, Pa. Court Told

Law360, Harrisburg (September 9, 2019, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court was warned during oral arguments Monday that allowing a Sunoco LP unit to avoid a pending review from state regulators of cumulative emissions from a Philadelphia-area natural gas plant would provide companies with a blueprint for skirting vital environmental oversight. Jessica Hunt, an attorney with the state's Department of Environmental Protection, urged a three-judge Commonwealth Court panel to reject Sunoco Partners Marketing & Terminals LP's arguments that emissions from proposed fractionation equipment at its Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, plant could not be considered in tandem with emissions from prior projects that had already won regulatory approval. Allowing the...

