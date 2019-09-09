HHS Reaches 1st-Of-A-Kind Settlement Over Patient Records

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 7:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Monday it reached a first-of-its-kind settlement with a Florida hospital to resolve a claim the hospital violated the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act by failing to provide a patient with records about her unborn child. The agency’s Office for Civil Rights said that Bayfront Health St. Petersburg took almost a year to respond to a patient’s requests for her fetal heart monitor records and only did so after the agency began its investigation. According to the OCR, Bayfront "failed to provide a mother timely access to records about her unborn child"...

