H&M Takes Copyright Ruling To Supreme Court

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 7:38 PM EDT) -- H&M is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a Ninth Circuit ruling that revived a textile company's copyright lawsuit over floral lace designs, warning that the decision would make it "dramatically" easier to sue for infringement. In a petition for certiorari, the apparel chain told the justices that the April ruling in favor of Malibu Textile had made it far too easy for copyright owners to avoid dismissal, creating a "loophole" that will force defendants to "litigate through trial or to pay a settlement, regardless of merit." "If this new standard remains, the courts of the Ninth Circuit (and undoubtedly...

