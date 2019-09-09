Drilling Co. Creditors Say Insider Sale Shouldn't Be Approved

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 5:50 PM EDT) -- The unsecured creditors of bankrupt drilling rig maker Schramm Inc. have voiced concerns about an upcoming auction of its assets, saying it would cast a “dark shadow” over the process if a closely related entity succeeds in snapping up Schramm with a lowball opening bid. In a preliminary objection filed Friday in Delaware bankruptcy court, Schramm’s committee of unsecured creditors heaped scorn on GenNx360 Capital Partners LP’s stalking horse bid of roughly $16.5 million, which amounts to about $10 million in new money once GenNx360’s $6 million debtor-in-possession loan is taken into account. The committee’s objections boil down to the assertion...

