Mass. Top Court Weighs Limits To Blind Juror Service

Law360, Boston (September 9, 2019, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts' top court considered when it might be appropriate for a judge to excuse a blind juror as it heard an argument Monday that an assault conviction should be tossed because a blind juror could not have properly evaluated photographic evidence. The Supreme Judicial Court appeared skeptical of an argument made by Joseph Maggiacomo III, who said a conviction for assault and battery causing serious bodily injury should be thrown out because a district court judge allowed a blind juror to sit on the panel. The case involved reviewing photographs and medical records for the victim, Maggiacomo said, and the lower...

