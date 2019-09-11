Law Firm Leaders: Arent Fox's Cristina Carvalho

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 2:29 PM EDT) -- Cristina Carvalho has served as managing partner of Arent Fox LLP for the past four years. She is one of just a handful of women leading top U.S. law firms and may be the only Latina at the helm of one of the nation’s 200 largest firms. Cristina Carvalho Arent Fox managing partner Carvalho was born and raised in Brazil, and attended law school there before launching her law career in the U.S. nearly three decades ago. Here, she discusses her law firm’s growth strategy and recent combination, her goals for Arent Fox for the next five years, and her thoughts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS