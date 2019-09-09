Fed. Circ. Won't Rehear OxyContin Patent Claims

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 7:20 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday turned down an appeal by prescription opioid maker Purdue Pharma LP to rethink its decision upholding a Patent Trial and Appeal Board order that invalidated claims in a patent covering abuse-deterrent formulations of extended-release OxyContin. The court issued a brief order that gave no reasons why it has declined Purdue's petition for panel or en banc rehearing. This decision once again keeps in place the PTAB ruling that invalidate, as obvious, many claims of Purdue's patent, which is listed as a pharmaceutical formulation containing a gelling agent. The pharmaceutical giant claimed in its reconsideration bid in July that the...

