Weil Sets Up Associates With Business Training By Columbia

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 9:26 PM EDT) -- Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP is encouraging its incoming and third-year associates to learn the business skills they will need to become successful attorneys by setting them up with a training program by Columbia Business School, the firm said Monday. Apart from the legal skills the newly minted lawyers will pick up from working on cases and taking other training programs, Weil believes it is important that the attorneys also begin to hone attributes such as thinking globally, communicating effectively with their clients and with others, and understanding basic principles related to accounting and valuations, according to the firm's announcement....

