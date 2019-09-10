Electric Sector Cyber Directive Stresses Incident Reporting

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 2:08 PM EDT) -- The North American Electric Reliability Corporation, or NERC, recently adopted Critical Infrastructure Protection Reliability Standard CIP-008-6 (Cyber Security – Incident Reporting and Response Planning), a directive which creates new cybersecurity incident reporting obligations for bulk electric systems, or BES, categorized as high or medium impact in North America. The directive also emphasizes the importance of cyber planning and preparedness, and is set to be implemented in December 2020. Given that NERC standards are mandatory in several Canadian provinces, the new directive will have implications for organizations on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border. Organizations governed by NERC standards should thus review these...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS