Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Lag Between EEOC Complaint, Firing Helps Doom Bias Suit

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 3:47 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has closed the book on a former District of Columbia Office of Human Rights employee's age bias suit against the discrimination watchdog, finding she failed to show there was any link between her firing and age discrimination.

U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly on Monday granted D.C. summary judgment in a suit from Georgia Stewart, who worked for the OHR for more than 40 years and claimed she was fired because of her age and because she filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

First, the court found that Stewart's retaliation claim fell short, saying...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®