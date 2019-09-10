Lag Between EEOC Complaint, Firing Helps Doom Bias Suit

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 3:47 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has closed the book on a former District of Columbia Office of Human Rights employee's age bias suit against the discrimination watchdog, finding she failed to show there was any link between her firing and age discrimination. U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly on Monday granted D.C. summary judgment in a suit from Georgia Stewart, who worked for the OHR for more than 40 years and claimed she was fired because of her age and because she filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. First, the court found that Stewart's retaliation claim fell short, saying...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS