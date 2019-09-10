Akerman Taps Retiring Federal Judge For Moot-Court Program

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A former chief judge of the Northern District of Illinois and 25-year veteran of the federal bench is stepping down at the end of the month and will join Akerman LLP as a litigation partner and head of its moot-court program, the firm confirmed Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Rubén Castillo has been on the bench since 1994, following his nomination by President Bill Clinton, and will step down Sept. 30. In October, he'll start a new chapter helming the moot-court program Akerman Bench, according to Lawrence Rochefort, chief of the firm's litigation group. "We've had a vision that we can actually...

