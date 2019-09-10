Why I Became A Lawyer: Expanding The Meaning Of Diversity

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 2:45 PM EDT) -- This article is part of a series in which attorneys reflect on the formative life experiences that helped lay the groundwork for their careers in the legal profession. In this installment, James Holmes of Clyde & Co. looks back on how a supportive family and an inspiring professor helped him become a lawyer — and a champion for diversity in the legal field. James Holmes From the beginning, my parents raised me with a foundation of confidence and curiosity. The youngest of five children, I grew up in a house that was always full of energy. My siblings and I are...

