CoinBase Settles Bitcoin Asset Freeze Dispute

Law360, London (September 10, 2019, 5:33 PM BST) -- Digital currency exchange Coinbase has reached an undisclosed settlement to exit litigation launched in London after hackers stole £1.2 million ($1.48 million) in bitcoin, ending a case that has provided crucial clarity on the cryptocurrency's legal status. Coinbase U.K. Ltd. and its affiliate CB Payments Ltd. struck the deal with Liam Robertson, a victim of a so-called spear phishing email attack, according to an Aug. 30 order by a High Court judge discontinuing the litigation. Attorneys for Robertson and a representative for Coinbase did not immediately return a request for comment on Tuesday. The settlement follows a landmark order in July...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS