Dr. Reddy's, Hospira Want Full Fed. Circ. To Redo Lilly IP Win

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 3:13 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel misapplied an exception to prosecution history estoppel when deciding that Dr. Reddy’s and Hospira infringed a patent covering Eli Lilly’s cancer drug Alimta, the generic-drug makers have told the full court in a bid for rehearing. When Eli Lilly & Co. narrowed its patent claims during prosecution, it gave up the right to claim any invention in that wider space, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. and Hospira Inc. said Monday. The Federal Circuit panel erred in August by ruling otherwise, the petition said. “Under binding precedent, appellants’ freedom to operate should not have been a difficult question,” the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS