AXA Bumps Lost Profits Claim To £4.3M In Broker Dispute

Law360, London (September 10, 2019, 6:54 PM BST) -- An AXA SA unit has increased its estimated losses in its suit against a medical insurance broker that ended their sales contract, telling a London judge that the figure now stands at more than £4.3 million ($5.31 million). AXA PPP Healthcare Ltd. filed documents on Sept. 6 with the High Court in London stating that its lost profits have increased from £3.9 million since it first filed the lawsuit against A La Carte Healthcare Ltd. in March 2018. The insurer has accused A La Carte, which trades as ALC Health, of improperly cancelling its contract before starting to sell policies underwritten by Catlin Insurance Co. U.K. Ltd.,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS