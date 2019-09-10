Exchanges Group Pans EU's Push For Consolidated Data

Law360, London (September 10, 2019, 12:19 PM BST) -- The World Federation of Exchanges has urged Europe's securities watchdog to scrap twin plans to regulate pricing of market data and create an electronic service to consolidate trade information across exchanges, warning that the moves threaten competition. The federation, which represents trading venues including the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse, said that a proposal by the European Securities and Markets Authority to toughen existing requirements under the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive and Regulation could damage stock exchanges. “[The] proposals may in practice give rise to a loss of competitiveness of EU stock markets, and work against the EU’s goal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS