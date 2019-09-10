Asset Managers Secure $233M Freezing Order In Dutch Courts

Law360, London (September 10, 2019, 6:35 PM BST) -- A Dutch judge has frozen $233 million worth of assets belonging to Indian technology infrastructure provider Rolta amid a multi-jurisdictional battle with two asset managers over defaulted bonds. Pinpoint Asset Management and Value Partners Group Ltd. won an order in Amsterdam’s District Court blocking the multinational from moving a number of assets, according to documents provided to Law360 on Monday. The asset managers had invested in debt notes issued by subsidiaries of Rolta and then guaranteed by a number of other companies within the Rolta group around the world. Rolta failed to make interest payments on the bonds and then defaulted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS