German Police Raid Commerzbank In Cum-Ex Tax Probe

Law360, London (September 10, 2019, 5:41 PM BST) -- Commerzbank’s offices in Frankfurt were searched Tuesday as part of a widening investigation into a German tax scandal, the Cologne public prosecutor's office confirmed Tuesday. A police raid Tuesday on Commerzbank's Frankfurt headquarters was tied to an investigation of a tax-rebate scandal that prosecutors say has cost the German government billions of euros. (AP) The police raids are tied to an international probe into trades that were allegedly used to falsely claim tax rebates — known as the cum-ex tax scandal. The prosecutor’s office confirmed the searches but declined to provide any further information in compliance with tax secrecy laws. A spokesman...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS