Mallinckrodt To Sell BioVectra To HIG For Up To $250M

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 12:45 PM EDT) -- Mallinckrodt PLC on Tuesday unveiled plans to sell its BioVectra unit to an affiliate of private equity firm HIG Capital for up to $250 million, just days after the U.K.-based pharmaceutical company agreed to settle claims in multidistrict litigation against opioid manufacturers. HIG Capital will pay a fixed $175 million, made up of a $135 million upfront payment and a $40 million long-term note, and up to $75 million in contingent payments for the Canadian contract drug manufacturer, according to the statement. The deal, Mallinckrodt said, is expected to include BioVectra’s operations in Nova Scotia, Canada, and Prince Edward Island as...

