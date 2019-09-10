Ex-Electrical Co. Execs Ordered To Pay Up £7M In SFO Case

Law360, London (September 10, 2019, 7:23 PM BST) -- A judge in London on Tuesday ordered two men who fleeced investors out of almost nearly £80 million ($98 million) to pay back approximately £7.4 million, the only cash left from the fraud scheme after the former electrical wholesale executives blew most of the money on boats and cars. Judge Michael Grieve approved a confiscation order against Michael Strubel for £2.13 million Southwark Crown Court, a day after ordering another defendant in the Serious Fraud Office case, Jolan Saunders, to pay £5,26 million. The men, former executives at Saunders Electrical Wholesalers Ltd., were each given three months to come up with the cash,...

