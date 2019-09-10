North Sky Secures $220M For Impact Secondaries Fund

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 1:17 PM EDT) -- North Sky Capital said Tuesday that it has clinched its latest secondaries impact fund after raising $220 million from limited partners, with plans to buy existing interests in other investment funds or projects while also focusing on environmental and social benefits. The fund from Minneapolis-based North Sky, called Clean Growth Fund V, exceeded its initial target of $150 million, according to a statement. It secured capital from pension plans, foundations and family offices throughout the U.S. and Europe. The fund will invest in an array of sectors, including energy, food, water transportation, consumer goods and health living. The new fund has...

