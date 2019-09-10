Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

ND 'Abortion Reversal' Law 'Arguably Unethical,' Judge Says

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A North Dakota federal judge on Tuesday blocked the state from enforcing a law requiring doctors to tell patients that drug-induced abortions could be reversed, finding that the statute misinforms patients and is also "arguably unethical."

U.S. District Judge Daniel L. Hovland granted a bid from the American Medical Association and the Red River Women's Clinic for a preliminary injunction to block H.B. 1336. The judge said that not only is the law "arguably unethical," but it gets in the way of doctor-patient relationships and requires doctors to convey a message that lacks credible medical evidence.

Additionally, the judge wrote that...

