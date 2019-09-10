TransPerfect Can't Duck Bias Claims From Law Firm Project

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 9:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice can move forward with claims that a staffing company discriminated against foreign and dual citizens while helping Clifford Chance LLP staff up a project in 2017, according to a decision made public Tuesday. Administrative Law Judge Jean C. King found that the Justice Department had presented enough allegations to support claims of discrimination against Chancery Staffing, previously known at TransPerfect, including that the company only considered U.S. citizens for a document review project and sent out an email that U.S. citizenship was a requirement for it. “Complainant has sufficiently asserted a claim for pattern or practice...

