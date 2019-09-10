Ex-Kirkland 2nd Circ. Pick To Be Probed On Divisive Writings

Law360, Washington (September 10, 2019, 9:34 PM EDT) -- Second Circuit nominee Steven J. Menashi can expect Democratic interrogation about his controversial writings, including a 2010 article praising "ethnonationalism" in democracies, at his confirmation hearing Wednesday morning. Sen. Mazie Hirono, a Hawaii Democrat who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, told Law360 on Tuesday that she would press Menashi on his writings. "I have some concerns about his views on ethnonationalism — whatever that means, but it doesn't sound good," Hirono said. "It doesn't sound like the kind of open-minded person I'd want to get a lifetime appointment." Menashi, a 40-year-old White House lawyer who previously advised Education Secretary Betsy...

