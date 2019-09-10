Facebook Says US Regulators Might Not Slow Libra Abroad

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT) -- Facebook has suggested that its Libra digital currency could launch in countries where regulatory concerns have been “fully addressed” even if U.S. regulators are yet to give the green light, according to a letter addressed to the Senate Banking Committee. In a letter to the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs obtained by Law360 on Tuesday, Facebook said it intends to fully cooperate with U.S. regulators on the launch of the Libra digital currency. However, the letter leaves open the potential for Libra to launch abroad prior to receiving approval from U.S. regulators. The Sept. 3 letter responds to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS