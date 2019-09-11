Dems Want Tougher Rules On Unregistered Securities Sales

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 5:48 PM EDT) -- Democrats on the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday pushed for tighter restrictions on the sale of unregistered securities, arguing that making it easier for companies to raise capital privately has siphoned opportunities from public markets where retail investors enjoy greater protection. Several Republicans pushed back, countering that costly regulatory and litigation associated with going public have made it more attractive for companies to stay private, and Congress shouldn't be quick to pile on new rules. The long-running debate comes as the House is considering several bills that would either tighten or loosen restrictions on private capital-raising. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y.,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS