Jones Day Botches Grand Jury Redaction In Attack On DOJ

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT) -- Jones Day inadvertently disclosed details about grand jury proceedings by failing to properly redact a court filing this week that accused the U.S. Department of Justice of serious misconduct in a criminal opioid case against Indivior PLC. In a reply memorandum filed publicly Monday, Jones Day and local Indivior counsel Gentry Locke noted that the public version of their memorandum was “redacted in order to protect certain grand jury material” and that “an unredacted memorandum has been filed under seal.” But seemingly every word in the digital version of the public memorandum can be read by copying and pasting the many...

