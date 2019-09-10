African Exchange Merj Launches $4M Tokenized IPO

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 5:41 PM EDT) -- Merj Exchange, the stock exchange for the African island country of Seychelles, on Monday said it gained regulatory approval to launch a $4 million initial public offering of tokenized securities, calling it a first-of-its-kind IPO. Merj said it plans to issue 1.65 million shares of its own stock priced at $2.42 per share, raising $4 million in expansion capital. The company is proceeding with the offer having gained approval from the Seychelles Financial Services Authority. The offering will be sold to investors globally through the company's own portal, according to Merj, and through U.S. broker-dealer Jumpstart Securities, U.S. custodian Prime Trust...

