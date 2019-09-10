NC Attys Get 12 Weeks Of Court-Free Parental Leave

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Attorneys practicing in North Carolina can now opt not to appear in court for 12 weeks after they become new parents, the state's judicial branch announced Tuesday. According to the statement, the changes stem from amendments to the state's General Rules of Practice and Rules of Appellate Procedure that the North Carolina Supreme Court approved during its conference this month. The changes allow attorneys in the Old North State to designate 12 weeks during which they won't have to make court appearances within the 24 weeks following the birth or adoption of a child, the statement said. This benefit comes in...

