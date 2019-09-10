FTC Warns 3 CBD Sellers About Bogus Health Claims

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 5:24 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday warned three companies peddling cannabidiol supplements online that their promises the products treat everything from Alzheimer's to cancer didn't pass the smell test and could prompt legal action from the agency. The consumer protection watchdog said the three unnamed companies floated dubious health pitches to sell CBD oils, tinctures and gummies, including one supplement that purportedly "works like magic" to relieve "even the most agonizing pain" better than prescription medication. The FTC reminded the companies that it is illegal to advertise such claims without backing them up with scientific evidence. The FTC and the Food...

