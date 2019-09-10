Law Profs. Urge Congress To Reject STRONGER Patents Act

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 8:20 PM EDT) -- More than two dozen law school professors signed a letter Tuesday opposing legislation that would revamp the patent system, including making it more difficult to invalidate patents at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, calling the changes "unnecessary and unwise." The letter — whose signers include Stanford Law School professor Mark Lemley, Santa Clara University School of Law's Colleen Chien, and Melissa Wasserman at the University of Texas School of Law — was delivered to Congress one day ahead of a scheduled Senate hearing on the legislation, dubbed the STRONGER Patents Act. As proposed, the bill includes provisions designed to make...

