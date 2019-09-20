BREAKING: New NLRB Rule Would Block Grad Student Unions

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 8:49 AM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board on Friday released a proposed rule that would block college teaching and research assistants from forming unions by declaring they don't qualify as employees under federal labor law. Over the last two decades, the NLRB has flip-flopped several times over the issue of whether college teaching and research assistants qualify as employees who can form a union. The board's latest move — to issue a rule rather than a ruling — would make its decision harder to undo in the future. (AP) The board in a notice of proposed rulemaking said such student workers are not employees...

