Bankruptcy Judge Again Told He Should Have Recused

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal court has thrown out several decisions made by a bankruptcy judge accused of favoring a firm that hired his fiance during a case, saying the uncomfortable episode fits all too well with the "long history of concerns of favoritism in the bankruptcy bar." In a 16-page order filed Monday, U.S. District Judge Federico A. Moreno said U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Karl Olson obviously should have recused himself as soon as the now-defunct firm Ruden McClosky PA approached his fiance George Fender with a job offer in 2009. At the time, Ruden McClosky was representing Chapter 7 trustee Soneet...

