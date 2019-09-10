What CMS Rule On Affiliations Means For Health Providers

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 5:49 PM EDT) -- On Sept. 5, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released its final rule with comment period adding program integrity enhancements to the provider enrollment process. The rule was printed in the Federal Register on Sept. 10 and will take effect on Nov. 4 (although CMS will take comments on the new provisions until that date). The new Medicare rule, which revises several regulations and adds 42 C.F.R. § 424.519 titled “Disclosure of affiliations,” adds several new authorities to revoke or deny enrollment, including authorizing CMS to deny or revoke enrollment based...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS