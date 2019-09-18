Ex-Prosecutor Joins New Klehr Harrison White Collar Practice

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Klehr Harrison has added a former federal prosecutor who has most recently been at Reed Smith to its new white collar practice group in Philadelphia. James Petkun, who had been an assistant U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia for eight years, said he was attracted to Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg LLP by the opportunity to grow its white collar group alongside seasoned pro Mark Sheppard, who joined the firm earlier in 2019. “When I was approached by Klehr Harrison with the idea of helping to build their white collar practice with Mark Sheppard,I knew it was a great opportunity,” Petkun...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS