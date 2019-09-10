Kirkland Assists On $1.28B PE Fund For Lovell Minnick

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Lovell Minnick Partners, working with Kirkland & Ellis LLP, said Tuesday that it has closed its fifth private equity fund after receiving $1.28 billion in capital commitments, with plans to target investments in the financial services sector, including fintech. The fund, billed as Lovell Minnick Equity Partners V LP, surpassed its original goal of $1 billion before closing at the hard cap, according to a statement. Capital contributions came from the likes of U.S. and international public and private pension funds, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, asset managers and family offices. As of May 1, the fund had raised just more...

